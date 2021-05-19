BMW i4: Two models at launch time, around 80 kWh battery, 300 miles range

The new-for-2021 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a compromise. With a slightly taller suspension and slightly more legroom, this car brings very little to the table that its shorter Bolt sibling already delivers. And what’s more, it costs an additional 2,000 smackeroos. Now we know, thanks to newly released EPA ratings, that by putting a Bolt on stilts it loses 12 miles of range. The standard Bolt is rated at the same 259 miles it was in 2020, while the Bolt EUV can achieve no better than 247, just short of the 250 GM had promised.