BMW i4: Two models at launch time, around 80 kWh battery, 300 miles range
Late last week I found myself in the beautiful and sunny State of California for some much needed R&R. But for some reason, I just can’t escape cars. So to my surprise I “ran” into BMW who was testing a very special prototype. Covered in the typical BMW camo, this particular prototype was a quiet one, yet it had the looks and shape of a sleek sedan. It turns out that I was looking at the upcoming BMW i4 (Gran Coupe) electric vehicle which will be unveiled on June 1st, 2021.www.bmwblog.com