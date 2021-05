Centric Brands LLC announced the addition of two new roles at the company. Sid Keswani joins as president, and Ruth Hartman joins the company’s Board of Directors. “As Centric Brands continues implementing our strategic growth initiatives, we are fortunate to add two leaders as accomplished as Sid and Ruth to our innovative and entrepreneurial team. Sid’s extensive operational experience and strong leadership capabilities will help to drive efficiencies throughout the organization. His deep understanding of the retail and omnichannel market will be a complimentary addition to the team. Ruth has a great deal of knowledge and experience in the digital space that can help us capitalize on one of our key growth initiatives of expanding our online revenue. Both Sid and Ruth’s skill and expertise will add incredible value and I look forward to their contributions,” said Jason Rabin, CEO.