Minnesota Crime & Safety

Rochester police ask for help finding missing woman

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 hours ago
Magen Atkins. Rochester Police Department, Facebook

Rochester police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman not seen for a week.

Magen Atkins, 30, was last seen on May 12, the police department said Wednesday, leaving a hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE. At the time, she was wearing dark pants, a white T-shirt, white shoes and glasses.

Later that day, some of Atkins' belongings were found in Indian Heights Park, in the northwest area of the city.

Police are asking anyone with information about Atkins' whereabouts to contact their investigator at 507-328-6898. If anyone sees her, they should call 911 or 507-328-6800.

