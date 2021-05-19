newsbreak-logo
Fauci Says Covid Infections Are Decreasing in All 50 States

By Rich Mendez, CNBC
nbcboston.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci said Covid-19 infections are decreasing in every U.S. state. The chief medical advisor to the White House, in an interview with Axios, suggested that the widespread declines will make it safer for Americans to resume activities such as indoor dining at restaurants. Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical...

www.nbcboston.com
