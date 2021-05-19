newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Lifestyle

'Passport to Savings': Disney offering first responders, teachers discounts on park stays this summer

By Alexis Morillo
KHBS
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — First responders and teachers have been rockstars throughout the pandemic, and as a small token of appreciation, Disney is offering them discounts at different resorts for the summertime. Eight Disney Springs hotels and resorts now have discounts that can be claimed before mid-July. Some deals are as...

www.4029tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Disney World#Disney Springs#First Responders#Coupons#Parking Tickets#Hilton#T Rex Caf#The Disney Springs Hotel#Rainforest Caf#Savings Booklet#Discounted Rates#Resort Golf Courses#Bus Shuttles#Wyndham#Appreciation#School Year#Teachers#Stk Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
Related
Pennsylvania LifestyleCourier-Express

Discounts offered as Sligo Pool season nears

SLIGO – The Union Pool Park in Sligo was one of the few recreational facilities in the region to open last summer, and officials with the local park are busy preparing for the upcoming pool season once again. “While many public pools across the area kept their doors closed in...
Missouri Businessstlmag.com

The Summer 2021 Experience Booklets offer savings at small local businesses

If you’re a fan of The Experience Booklet or getting deals at local businesses, then you might be interested in new additions for the summer 2021 collection. What started in 2019 with offers at some of the region's hottest restaurant and retail spots has expanded to include businesses in Alton and St. Charles. It's also dipping into specialty booklets to feed daily cravings.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

First Responder and Educator Deals at Disney Springs Hotels

Teachers and First Responders always work so hard to care for our communities. For upcoming summer trips, select Disney Springs area hotels are offering special discounted rates for teachers and first responders. Here’s the deals that we’ve spotted as part of this special offer. Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista, starting...
Travelallears.net

Disney World Park Passes Restocked for Select Dates This Summer!

Since Disney World reopened last summer, the parks have been operating with a Disney Park Pass system to keep capacity levels in check. Guests are required to reserve their park days in advance, and boy, we’ve seen some days get booked up FAST (we’re looking at you, 50th Anniversary!). If you’re planning a trip in the future, we recommend reserving as soon as you can, and if you’re coming in July, then now is the time!
Travelallears.net

A NEW Disney MagicBand Is Now Discounted For Select Disney World Guests!

MagicBands are an essential accessory for many Disney-goers!. Even though Disney introduced the new MagicMobile service that lets your phone be your MagicBand, many prefer to stick with the real MagicBands. And if you are a Disney World resort guest or an annual passholder, there’s a discount on one of the newest MagicBand designs!
Entertainmentd23.com

Marvel Unlimited Discount Offer

Marvel Unlimited Offer Get 1-Year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60 Valid now – 5/31. With 28,000+ digital comics at your fingertips, Marvel Unlimited is the best way to discover Marvel origin stories and epic moments. Read Falcon & Winter Soldier comics today! Unlock your annual discount for just $60...
Shoppingsalkeiz.k12.or.us

Summer 2021 Discounts

Auxiliary Services is once again offering our DISCOUNT FOR SUMMER PRINT. Please note the information below in order to be eligible for the summer discount pricing. Remember that planning ahead will help to eliminate some of that start-up stress – we will have your print ready ahead of time!. The...
Travelthekingdominsider.com

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Recognizes Educators and First Responders, and is Welcoming Them Back with Special Rates

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels in Walt Disney World® Resort is happy to recognize educators and first responders by offering them special hotel rates to enjoy all the magic they may have missed in the last year. This past year, educators have found ways to keep connection and creativity alive in any arena they were presented, while first responders have worked tirelessly to keep people safe and healthy. To honor their hard work the Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels which include B RESORT & SPA, DOUBLE TREE SUITES BY HILTON, HILTON ORLANDO BUENA VISTA PALACE, HILTON ORLANDO LAKE BUENA VISTA, HOLIDAY INNand WYNDHAM GARDEN INN LAKE BUENA VISTA, are giving them an exclusive offer starting at $79 per night.
Travelwdwmagic.com

First look at Disney World theme parks with newly relaxed mask requirements

Disney's Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom opened this morning at 7:15am - the first two Disney World theme parks operating under the newly reduced mask guidance. Temporary signage is in place, rapidly put together after last night's announcement, advising guests that masks are required at all attractions and indoor locations, along with a reminder to keep a mask to hand. Cast Members at the main entrance are also spieling that masks are now optional when outdoors only, emphasizing that masks are required on attractions and when indoors.
Trafficwdwmagic.com

Refurbished Monorail Orange returns to service at Walt Disney World

Monorail Orange has returned to the Walt Disney World Monorail System following an interior and exterior refurbishment. On the outside, the monorail has been repainted, and as we have seen at other recent repaints, includes the addition of black deltas. On the inside, the cabins have been refreshed, and include...
Movieslaughingplace.com

Book Review – “The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” Offers Exceptional Insight on Disney Theme Park Design

Even though Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened nearly two years ago at Disneyland here in Southern California (naturally a big chunk– indeed more than half– of that two-year existence was hampered by the park’s thankfully recently ended COVID-related shutdown), the impressively immersive themed land still feels like a work in progress. I don’t necessarily mean that as a negative, mind you. It’s just that when I walk into Black Spire Outpost, it still feels as though Disney has built an amazing stage on which the performance remains mired in its first act. I keep saying Galaxy’s Edge needs some time to grow into itself, and I’m positive that Walt Disney Imagineering’s continued progress for development of the area’s usage (including the three fictional holiday celebrations revealed in the 2020 Traveler’s Guide to Batuu book) were stymied, at least temporarily, by the events of the past year.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Travelsphere and Just You extend discounts, offers and guarantee

Travelsphere and Just You have extended their discounts, offers and reassurance guarantee to cover bookings made until September 30. Escorted touring specialist Travelsphere has extended an early bird booking offer of up to £300 off per couple – and solos operator Just You is extending its early booking discount of £100 on selected 2022 holidays.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

A Money-Saving Offer at Disney’s Aulani Resort is Ending SOON

You may want to book a stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa! After all, you’ll be able to hang out with characters and attend a pretty cool luau. Not to mention, there are some great deals going on here in 2021, from summer and fall savings to special military offers! But if you’re serious about booking, you’ll want to make your reservation ASAP so you can save even MORE.