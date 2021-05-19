'Passport to Savings': Disney offering first responders, teachers discounts on park stays this summer

Even though Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened nearly two years ago at Disneyland here in Southern California (naturally a big chunk– indeed more than half– of that two-year existence was hampered by the park’s thankfully recently ended COVID-related shutdown), the impressively immersive themed land still feels like a work in progress. I don’t necessarily mean that as a negative, mind you. It’s just that when I walk into Black Spire Outpost, it still feels as though Disney has built an amazing stage on which the performance remains mired in its first act. I keep saying Galaxy’s Edge needs some time to grow into itself, and I’m positive that Walt Disney Imagineering’s continued progress for development of the area’s usage (including the three fictional holiday celebrations revealed in the 2020 Traveler’s Guide to Batuu book) were stymied, at least temporarily, by the events of the past year.