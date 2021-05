Tony Plutino holds in his hand a few of the hail stones that fell in Mason County. Photo courtesy of Tony Plutino. The first and second quarters of the Texas 2021 weather season have proven to be a challenge for residents, livestock, insurance claims adjusters and repair providers. The demand for home and auto repairs in Texas has stretched recovery resources for months. As a postscript to the devastating challenges in the wake of this year’s ice storm which included power and water outages; Texans statewide have experienced an uptick in tornado activity and back-to-back hailstorms. The storm of May 9 ...