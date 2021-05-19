A Boricua’s Guide To Shopping Local Puerto Rican Brands

Hi, everyone! I’m Mercedes, the newest writer to join R29's Shopping team and your new go-to deal expert. While I love finding the latest & greatest prices on all your favorite products, I’m also incredibly passionate about my home: Puerto Rico. It’s no secret that the island's had a rough few years (or decades, really) between escalating crisis issues after 2017's Hurricane Maria and undergoing traumatic colonization, both by the government’s own poor choices and the irresponsibility of tourists during a pandemic. One way we can continuously help Puerto Rico's economy is by making an effort to support its local businesses — the ones that are often impacted the most.