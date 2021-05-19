newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

State of the Farm, 5/19/21: Taylor Trammell is impeccable, Julio is Julio, Modesto’s Top Three rake

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! We’re still getting used to this weird new minors schedule, which doles out an off-day to every single team in the system except Tacoma on Mondays, and also requires quite a bit of summation in the now-once-weekly Midshipmen’s Log report. If you’re interested in tracking a particular affiliate’s performance over a week or looking for some standout performances, check that out. For a more broad view of the farm, as well as news, promotions, injuries, etc., well, you’ll find that here (along with the Triple-A weekly report, because what fun is a synchronized schedule).

www.lookoutlanding.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Jimmy Yacabonis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Mariners#Thomas Dillon#Best Rookie#Spring Ball#Home Team#Professional Baseball#Hit Record#Midshipmen#Inland Empire#Cuban#Covid#Azl#Cactus League#Cal Raleigh#Ip#Tt#Ab#Padres#Salt Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
Country
Cuba
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Seattle-Texas Runs

Rangers first. Willie Calhoun singles to second base. Nick Solak doubles to deep left field. Willie Calhoun scores. Nate Lowe called out on strikes. Joey Gallo grounds out to shallow right field, Dylan Moore to Evan White. Nick Solak to third. Adolis Garcia singles to right field. Nick Solak scores.
MLBnumberfire.com

Taylor Trammell sitting Sunday for Mariners

The Seattle Mariners left Taylor Trammell out of their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trammell is being replaced by Sam Haggerty in the lineup, who will bat ninth and play right field. Mitch Haniger will play designated hitter, and Jose Marmolejos will switch to left field.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Starting in left field after all

Trammell is starting in left field and will bat ninth Monday night against the Orioles. Trammell was initially left out of Seattle's starting nine, but the team issued an update prior to first pitch. He's just 3-for-20 with a homer and two RBI in his last seven contests.
MLBFOX Sports

Kikuchi no-hit into 7th leads Mariners over Astros 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered and made a sliding game-ending catch, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game series sweep. Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yusei Kikuchi took out the trash in Houston in dominant performance

Yusei Kikuchi took the mound for the Seattle Mariners in the finale of the four-game series against the Houston Astros. Although it’s still early in the season, there was a lot on the line for Seattle. This was only going to be their second series loss of the season, and they were looking to avoid a dreaded four-game sweep.
MLBnumberfire.com

Taylor Trammell returns to Seattle's lineup on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Trammell will operate left field after Sam Haggerty was benched against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Trammell to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
MLBArkansas Online

Mariners' lefty limits Astros to 1 hit in 7 innings

HOUSTON -- Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered and made a sliding game-ending catch, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game series sweep. Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa...
MLBnumberfire.com

Sam Haggerty scratched from Seattle's Monday lineup, Taylor Trammell batting ninth

Seattle Mariners outfielder / first baseman Sam Haggerty is not starting in Monday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Taylor Trammell will man left field and bat ninth after Sam Haggerty was taken out of Monday's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander Dean Kremer, Trammell's FanDuel salary stands at $2,700.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/7/21

As usual, Friday brings a massive MLB DFS slate that should be a ton of fun. With 14 games on deck, strong pitching options are oddly lacking and seem very likely to creates some outlier offensive performances across the league. That, of course, means that the baseball gods will probably throw a few no-hitters and 10-strikeout games instead. The hitting slate seems loaded, and finding the right stacks and home run candidates among the standout spots is going to be an interesting exercise. A few daily fantasy baseball pitchers appear more targetable for offense than the other weak options, however, providing some clear places to get started with constructions and stack-plus-pitcher combinations for MLB DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.
MLBMLB

Trammell homers on four-hit night

The focus of baseball fans in the Pacific Northwest may have been on Jarred Kelenic’s Major League debut on Thursday night, but the outfielder optioned down to the Minors to make room on the roster let them know he might not be gone for long. In his first game back...
Arkansas SportsArkansas Online

First game finally out of the way

When you've got players who've gone more than 600 days without playing an official game, it's only a matter of time until things get weird. It took just seven batters Tuesday when the Arkansas Travelers ran themselves into the classic 9-5-3-6-2 force out to end the bottom of the first inning.
MLBOlympian

Mariners takeaways: Top prospects Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert arrive in Seattle

Three cracks of the bat Friday night at T-Mobile Park loudly announced the exciting arrival of Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The first — his first big league hit — was a two-run rocket over the wall in right center in only his sixth at-bat since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his major league debut Thursday.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners: I can’t wait to see an improved Taylor Trammell

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 01: Taylor Trammell #20 of the Seattle Mariners walks off the field after an at-bat during game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on May 1, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Angeles won 10-5. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — May 17

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RF Taylor Trammell and C Jose Godoy each homered and combined to drive in 4 runs, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Salt Lake 8–7 on Sunday afternoon. Godoy (3x4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, HBP) and DH Eric Campbell (3x5, R, 2B, RBI) each led the team with 3 hits, while Trammell (2x5, R, HR, RBI) and 3B Jantzen Witte (2x5, RBI) each recorded 2 of the team’s 13 hits. Starter Brayan Pall (2.1,2,4,4,2,5,2HR) recorded the loss, allowing 4 runs on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 5 over 2.1 innings. LH Aaron Fletcher (0.2,3,3,3,1,1,HR), RH Jamie Schultz (1.2,1,0,0,2,4,HB), RH Domingo Tapia (1.1,0,0,0,0,2), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,2,1,1,0,3,HR,BK) an RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,0,0,0,1,2) combined to strike out 12 battes over 5.2 innings in relief.
MLBMLB

Latest updates on Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodríguez had his finest game of the young season, reaching base four times in a 12-1 blowout. Baseball's No. 5 prospect went 2-for-4 with two singles, two walks and two RBIs in his third game of the year. The future looked very bright for Mariners fans Thursday as fellow M's prospect Jarred Kelenic launched two home runs for Triple-A Tacoma as well. Gameday »
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Julio Urias, Dodgers complete 2-game sweep of Mariners

Max Muncy hit a two-run home run and Julio Urias pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday to finish a two-game interleague sweep. Matt Beaty drove in three runs for the Dodgers, who had failed to win...