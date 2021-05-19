State of the Farm, 5/19/21: Taylor Trammell is impeccable, Julio is Julio, Modesto’s Top Three rake

As usual, Friday brings a massive MLB DFS slate that should be a ton of fun. With 14 games on deck, strong pitching options are oddly lacking and seem very likely to creates some outlier offensive performances across the league. That, of course, means that the baseball gods will probably throw a few no-hitters and 10-strikeout games instead. The hitting slate seems loaded, and finding the right stacks and home run candidates among the standout spots is going to be an interesting exercise. A few daily fantasy baseball pitchers appear more targetable for offense than the other weak options, however, providing some clear places to get started with constructions and stack-plus-pitcher combinations for MLB DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.