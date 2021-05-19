State of the Farm, 5/19/21: Taylor Trammell is impeccable, Julio is Julio, Modesto’s Top Three rake
Hello! We’re still getting used to this weird new minors schedule, which doles out an off-day to every single team in the system except Tacoma on Mondays, and also requires quite a bit of summation in the now-once-weekly Midshipmen’s Log report. If you’re interested in tracking a particular affiliate’s performance over a week or looking for some standout performances, check that out. For a more broad view of the farm, as well as news, promotions, injuries, etc., well, you’ll find that here (along with the Triple-A weekly report, because what fun is a synchronized schedule).www.lookoutlanding.com