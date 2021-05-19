George Floyd Week to honor police brutality victims, starts Monday in Dallas

A mural of George Floyd in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on June 19, 2020. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) Next Generation Action Network, a local nonprofit for social justice, will host a week-long event in Dallas to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death and to honor all police brutality victims, The Dallas Morning News reports .

Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year during an arrest. His death sparked protests across the country for racial justice and against police brutality, specifically violence from law enforcement that targets Black people.

George Floyd Week in Dallas will take place starting on Monday and concluding on May 29. The event was supposed to start on Saturday and Sunday with a Black-owned businesses pop-up shop and day of service, but those activities will be canceled because of the weather, according to Next Generation’s Facebook page .

The event includes speakers and panels, a march and rally of solidarity and a trip to Tulsa to recognize the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and destruction of Black Wall Street .

For more information on the events, check out Next Generation’s Facebook page or text GEORGEFLOYDWEEK to 56525.