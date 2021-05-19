newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S.-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov...

www.pbs.org
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#U S#Ukraine#Foreign Ministers#Iran#Ap#State#European#Russian#German#Crimean Tatars#Americans#The Arctic Council#Nordic Council#Associated Press#Everything Russia#U S Secretary#Moscow#Sanctions#U S Russian Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Politicstheowp.org

Russia’s Putin And France’s Macron Discuss Ukraine And Navalny

On Monday, 26 April 2021, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emmanuel Macron of France had a phone call amid rising, international apprehension regarding the Ukraine tensions and the condition of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. The phone call between Russia and the Western power has been one of the most recent communications regarding the Ukraine tensions while the Kremlin continues to contain Navalny. The face of the anti-corruption movement’s detainment has caused an internal uproar, an uneasy background to conduct an already alarming subject.
Foreign PolicyAntiwar.com

Are US, NATO, EU Planning Final Mopping-Up Operation in Former Soviet Union?

In recent days the American embassy in Georgia has acknowledged recruiting students from what it calls the “occupied territories” of that nation, and not a day goes by without the U.S., NATO and the European Union demanding the independent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass and Crimea be returned to Ukraine. Those three regions, like the now independent nations referred to as Georgian land occupied by a foreign invader – Abkhazia and South Ossetia – are among as many as ten disputed territories in the former Soviet Union any one of which – if not all at the same time – could trigger a war. (As four already have: South Ossetia in 2008, Donetsk and Lugansk in 2014 and Nagorno-Karabakh last year.)
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Worldrock947.com

U.S. objects to U.N. meeting on Israel, Gaza on Friday – diplomats

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States has objected to a request by Norway, China and Tunisia for a public meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday to discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, diplomats said. Diplomats said Washington cited diplomatic efforts as the reason for...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

U.S. and Russia's Collision Course in the Black Sea

Putin is pulling troops back from the land border, but getting more adventurous on the waters. Ukrainians breathed a collective sigh of relief last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would withdraw the majority of more than 100,000 troops that had been shifted to the Russian-Ukrainian border. So did the U.S., NATO and the rest of Europe.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Greenland Likely to Be Cockpit of Arctic Conflict Between Russia and the West

On May 15, Russia will assume the rotating two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, a role President Vladimir Putin has already said Moscow will use to advance his country’s interests in the High North (see EDM, February 17, March 2, April 22). Initially, Russian moves are likely to involve both efforts to attract outside investment and other forms of support for Russia’s development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and to impel the United Nations to ratify Moscow’s expansive territorial water claims in the Arctic Ocean (Rossiyskaya Gazeta, May 5; Boris Morgunov, “The Prospects of Evolution of the Baseline Systems in the Arctic,” Water, April 14, 2021). But at the same time, there are indications Russia is also focusing in an unexpected direction—on Greenland—both defensively, to prevent any change in this island’s status in favor of the United States, and offensively, to seek to use it as a means to expand Russian influence still further.
Politicswhtc.com

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of political space

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest. The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week, marking the first time the two top diplomats will sit down since President Biden ’s inauguration. The State Department said in a readout of a call between Blinken and Lavrov that the two will...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Putin says Ukraine is becoming an 'anti-Russia', pledges response

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that neighbouring Ukraine was becoming 'anti-Russia' and that Moscow would be ready to react to what he said were threats to its own security. Putin was speaking a day after a Ukrainian court placed Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent pro-Russian politician who says Putin is...