Call them "what if" stories, parallel universes, or whatever other name you want, there is something exciting and intriguing about an alternate universe in comics. Generally, these kinds of stories allow for a rich exploration of characters and concepts that the "regular" continuity simply doesn't allow, but they usually have a major drawback in that they're just stories with no strong tie to continuity. That results in stories that are fun distractions which don't possess the same stakes as something from the "real world" as readers know it. Heroes Reborn #1 does not have that weakness. Instead, Jason Aaron has created a vibrant and complex "what if" world that doesn't function as a thought exercise but as an outcome. Someone or something has altered the world and created a reality in which the Avengers never existed, leaving only Blade with his memories and the determination to figure things out.