Fed Officials Signal Open to Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said it was too soon to be scaling back asset purchases or having the Fed’s interest-rate committee formally discuss the issue at their next meeting in mid-June. In recent days, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan has called for a formal discussion of tapering of the Fed’s $120 billion of asset purchases, but many other Fed officials have said such a conversation would be premature. “There is a lot of healing that would need to happen before I would want to start to be thinking about us having made substantial progress,” which is the benchmark the Fed set for tapering, Bostic said, in comments to reporters after a speech at a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau conference. Bostic said each of the 18 top Fed officials are still making up their own minds about when to taper. “Right now, I’m not sure I am at a place where I would be wanting to force that conversation at a committee level,” he said.