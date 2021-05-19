newsbreak-logo
Fed Officials Signal Open to Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’

By Bloomberg News
advisorhub.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Some Federal Reserve officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back their massive bond purchases, a record of their April gathering showed, potentially putting taper talk on the table as early as next month. “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued...

Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures start the week in the red zone ahead of FOMC meeting

US stock futures are dipping this morning in early futures trading action ahead of a landmark meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in which US central bankers are expected to discuss last week’s blow-off-top inflation data while dozens of companies in the retail sector are expected to report their earnings.
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Surprise Inflation Surge Does Not Change Fed’s Tune

Federal Reserve policymakers fanned out last week to spread the gospel of transitory inflation. Everyone is worried about the accelerating pace of price increases except the people who can do something about it. Why? What do they know that the rest of us don’t? They know that Jerome Powell won’t...
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: NASDAQ SINKS AS TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD TOPS 1.65%. Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields. The ten-year Treasury yield has climbed over 20-basis points from Friday’s bottom. Fed taper timeline could be pulled forward with inflation looking not-so transitory. The...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Retreats as Fed Officials See U.S. Recovery Despite Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Gold declined after Federal Reserve policy makers said the U.S. economy is on the road to recovery despite still facing risks, while traders await consumer price data later Wednesday amid jitters over inflation. The economic situation is improving, but it’s premature to discuss reducing monetary policy support, according...
Economy740thefan.com

Fed’s Kaplan sees strong job gains ahead, wants taper talk

(Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday said he still thinks jobs growth will be strong this year, despite a report Friday showing April hiring was far weaker than expected, and repeated his view he’d like to start discussions about reducing the Fed’s bond-buying program. “Discussion...
Marketsfuturesmag.com

Friday's Shocking Jobs Report Suppresses The Fed's Taper Talks

E-mini S&P 500 (June): Settled at 4225.25, up 31.00 on Friday and 51.75 on the week. E-mini Nasdaq-100 (June): Settled at 13,709.75, up 112 on Friday and down 140.25 on the week. Friday’s jobs report, or lack thereof, was a surprise to everyone. Many could’ve predicted a bad number, but...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Investors Prepare Taper Tantrum Plan as Fed Demurs On Timing

(Bloomberg) -- As the pullback in Federal Reserve monetary support draws inexorably closer, investors are striving to taper-proof their portfolios with 2013’s volatility still fresh in their minds. Eight years ago this month, global yields jumped and risky assets fell on a hint from then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that the...
EconomyForexTV.com

Fed’s Bostic says too soon to be tapering asset purchases or for FOMC debate on issue

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said it was too soon to be scaling back asset purchases or having the Fed’s interest-rate committee formally discuss the issue at their next meeting in mid-June. In recent days, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan has called for a formal discussion of tapering of the Fed’s $120 billion of asset purchases, but many other Fed officials have said such a conversation would be premature. “There is a lot of healing that would need to happen before I would want to start to be thinking about us having made substantial progress,” which is the benchmark the Fed set for tapering, Bostic said, in comments to reporters after a speech at a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau conference. Bostic said each of the 18 top Fed officials are still making up their own minds about when to taper. “Right now, I’m not sure I am at a place where I would be wanting to force that conversation at a committee level,” he said.
Economy101 WIXX

Fed’s Kaplan wants taper talk ‘sooner rather than later’

(Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said he wants the central bank to start talking about reducing policy accommodation “sooner rather than later,” saying the economy has improved faster than he expected, and citing worries about excesses and imbalances in markets. “We will be much...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Fed Vice Chairman Clarida says it is not time yet to talk about tapering

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Wednesday said it was not time yet to begin conversations about possibly scaling back the central bank's asset purchases. The Fed is buying $120 billion per month of Treasurys and mortgage-related securities as well as keeping interest rates close to zero in order to stimulate the economy. The Fed has said it wants to see "substantial further progress" on its goals of full employment and stable inflation before tapering. Asked when the Fed should start "talking about talking about" tapering, Clarida replied: "We don't think so right now." Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said earlier this week it was time to start the discussion about tapering. Several Fed officials speaking on Wednesday have all disagreed with Kaplan. "We'll get more data -and as we move through the year- we will be able to make a judgement on 'substantial further progress,' but we're not there yet," Clarida said.
Businesskitco.com

Fed's Evans says patience is key, in no hurry to talk QE taper

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday said that while he expects "very strong" job gains over the next several months, achieving 2% inflation is harder than many think, and doing so requires patience. "Patience is really an important tool for quite some time," Evans told reporters after...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation, and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Tapering the taper talk

TAPERING THE TAPER TALK (0708 GMT) A million or more jobs added in April won't be enough to. trigger the Fed to ponder its bond purchases is what Atlanta. Fed's President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday, but markets. appear to be wanting to front run any potential tapering with. the...