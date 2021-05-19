Stock Market Attempts To Break Support Channel: What's Next?
The recent price volatility related to the surprise jobs number, nearly 10 days ago, and the potential for inflationary price trends extended beyond the Fed expectations has created a unique type of sideways price rotation on the Dow Jones Industrial Average chart. This recent price volatility suggests the markets are struggling to identify future trend bias, as well as attempting to shake out certain traders and investors (running stops).www.investing.com