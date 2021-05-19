Stock Market Attempts To Break Support Channel: What's Next?

Given that the market has been stressed recently with fears over rising raw material prices stoking inflation and possibly higher interest rates, it makes sense to start looking at some companies that might benefit from these conditions. Two names that spring to mind are Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). Sometimes the charts don't lie, and Caterpillar and Freeport are up 5% and 24%, respectively, in the last month while the S&P 500 is down almost 1%. Here's why both could continue to be big winners in 2021.