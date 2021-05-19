newsbreak-logo
California Government

DHS Schedules Holiday Fireworks Show July 2nd 2021

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNot waiting on any other city, Desert Hot Springs has scheduled a fireworks show on Friday July 2nd 2021. It will be from 6 p-m to 10 p-m at Mission Springs Park at Palm Drive and Park Lane. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Leave your pets...

California Government
