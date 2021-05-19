DHS Schedules Holiday Fireworks Show July 2nd 2021

You may have heard about the recent online concerts presented by Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts. The concert series has presented an annual season of live, in-person concerts for seven years, featuring performers from the Coachella Valley and the greater Los Angeles area, and even places farther afield such as Massachusetts, Washington, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. This year, the concerts have all been online. The week of May 17th, audiences will have one last chance to watch the five-concert videos that have premiered online in recent months. The link to watch each concert can be found at: www.DHSclassicalconcerts.org/2021.