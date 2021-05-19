I Tried Bark Box. Here's What I (And My Dog) Found Inside.

​Thinking about a monthly toy box for your pup, but not sure exactly what you are getting? Read our subscription review of the ever-popular BarkBox. Subscription boxes have been the "it" thing for people for the last couple of years. A gift subscription for others or yourself can be perfect for the hard-to-gift person. Companies like FabFitFun, Birchbox, Murad, ipsy, and more have all made receiving new products in a box in the mail exciting. Many subscription services will even give you a discount on your first box. But what if Fido wants some high-quality goodies of his own delivered in a monthly subscription box?