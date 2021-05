Everything we know about ‘Succession’ season 3. The new installment of the Roy family series will premiere (probably) on HBO during the last quarter of the year. After sweeping the last edition of the Emmy Awards with seven awards, one of the most anticipated new seasons of 2021 is the third installment of Succession, the HBO production created by Jesse Armstrong that tells the story of the powerful business mogul Logan Roy (Bryan Cox) and his family, in which ambition, revenge, and betrayal are the essential ingredients. This surprising and addictive recipe has led it to be one of the most praised and recognized dramas of recent times, a must-see on anyone who considers himself a fan of the series. For those of us already up to speed and eagerly awaiting the return of fiction’s most evil family, here’s what we know about season 3 of succession.