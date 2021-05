McDonald’s soft-serve ice cream tastes good, but as patrons of the fast food chain know, the cold sweet treat is not available almost most of the time because the machines that make them are always broken. Some patrons think that McDonald’s employees are deliberately messing up with them every time they are told that the ice cream machines are broken. That, however, is simply not true, because the inconsistent availability of McDonald’s ice cream is basically due to bad machinery and inconvenient servicing.