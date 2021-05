The 2021 West Coast Conference Championship coach highlights national golf camp bringing together junior golfers and top college coaches. Los Angeles CA— College Golf Experience (CGX), exclusively endorsed by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), announces that four of the top NCAA golf coaches in America from California will be participating in the first premier Showcase Camp at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, California, June 11-12. CGX provides junior golfers unprecedented access to college coaches to learn about collegiate golf and the recruiting process, showcase their talents, and help them achieve their goals.