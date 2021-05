Referee Drake Weurtz has been a lightning rod for controversy among some in wrestling, and Fightful has learned that he had his duties reduced in recent months. Formerly the head referee in NXT, we're told that role now belongs to Darryl Sharma. Weurtz was also considered for the job of timing matches within NXT, but the spot was offered to Scott Armstrong, who had briefly been furloughed from the company. We're told that Road Dogg was instrumental in getting Scott Armstrong back in the fold. Weurtz was also not offered the back-up timing position, which can and has also led to timing matches for 205 Live. Instead, DA Brewer has taken over those duties.