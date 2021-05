Today, Palm Beach County boasts the cleanest and greenest waste to energy power plant in the nation, according to the Solid Waste Authority (SWA) of Palm Beach County. Renewable Energy Facility 2 can combust a million tons of post-recycled municipal solid waste annually. The first waste to energy facility was built in 1989 and renovated in 2000. These two facilities produce enough energy to power the homes in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens as well as powering the buildings in the Renewable Energy Park.