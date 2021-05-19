New Insight Into Protein Production in Brain Could Help Tackle Dementia
Summary: Researchers have identified a layer of genetic material involved in controlling the production of tau in the brain. The material is part of a larger family of non-coding genes that regulate and control other brain proteins associated with neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, and PSP. The findings could lead to the development of new therapeutics to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders.neurosciencenews.com