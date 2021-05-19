newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Toni Collette elevates the formulaic but feel-good racehorse movie 'Dream Horse'

By Michael O'Sullivan
Laredo Morning Times
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on a true story, "Dream Horse" is a straightforward and unfussy feel-good drama about a group of ordinary people from a small Welsh town who decide to inject a little zest (and the risk of financial ruin) into their humdrum lives by breeding a racehorse, although none of them has the slightest experience in the field. Improbably, the stallion - named Dream Alliance for the motley assortment of naive and starry-eyed nobodies who form a syndicate to financially support, raise and race him - manages to do better than anyone could have imagined.

www.lmtonline.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Damian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Horse Trainer#Love Story#Best Drama#True Story#Movie Theaters#Dream Alliance#Cardiff#Super Furry Animals#Pg#Dark Horse#Documentary#Welsh Pride#Mature Thematic Elements#Contains Strong Language#Reaction Shots#Ups#One Half Stars#Ratings Guide#Collette Elevates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

Toni Collette Cast Opposite Colin Firth in HBO Max True Crime Limited Series ‘The Staircase’

Academy Award-nominated Australian actress Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, United States of Tara) will star in the upcoming HBO Max true crime limited series The Staircase as Kathleen Peterson, the deceased wife of historical fiction author Michael Peterson, as reported by Variety. The novelist and former murder convict will be portrayed by Academy Award winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Bridget Jones’s Diary), Variety reports.
Animalsawardsdaily.com

Euros Lyn’s ‘Dream Horse’ Review

The mining village of Cefn Fforest is a small town in South Wales. The lush, flourishing lowlands give way to windswept pastures, yielding an historic time capsule sparsely inhabited by roughly 4,000 working-class people. Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) has found that her way of life in Cefn Fforest has grown rather mundane. She works the early shift at the town grocery and cares for her elderly parents each afternoon. Following her daily obligations, Jan returns to her simple home to care for her apathetic husband, Brian (Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale). They’ve spent their whole lives in the valley. Life has become routine, a grind. There is a spark missing that goes beyond just their marriage.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Toni Collette to co-star with Colin Firth in 'The Staircase'

April 30 (UPI) -- Knives Out, Unbelievable and United States of Tara actress Toni Collette has landed a lead role in The Staircase, an eight-part, fact-based drama for HBO Max. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner will play Kathleen Peterson, a woman whose husband, Michael, killed her and staged it...
TV & Videos987thebull.com

The Show Shares Their Pick For Favorite ‘Feel-Good’ Movies

Studyfinds.org found that most nights people aren’t wanting a good scare or an action-packed journey to wind down to. Most of the time, TV viewers just want a light-hearted, feel-good movie to cap off the day. The people taking part in the study consistently revealed a few movies they consistently...
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Dream Horse"

Just in time for Triple Crown season in the U.S., "Dream Horse", a 2020 Sundance Film Festival favorite, is off to the races in a theater or on a small screen near you. Linda Jager shares her thoughts on the film in this week’s Friday Film Review. As last week’s...
Hampton, NHUnion Leader

Smirk-worthy standup, feel-good tunes, art and movies

HAMPTON — Sebastian Maniscalco is the comic king of righteous indignation, firing off wisecracks, shrugs and smirks as he tries to fix all the stupid in the world. It’s the way he overemphasizes certain words, punching out syllables like jabs. Then there’s that slight lean forward, like he’s going let you in a little secret. His brow furrows and he gets that expression of incredulity mixed with disgust.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Last Letter from Your Lover’ Trailer: Shailene Woodley Comes to Netflix in Time-Hopping Romance

Actress turned filmmaker Augustine Frizzell makes her splashy Netflix feature debut with the upcoming romantic drama, “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” which is scheduled to drop on the streaming platform July 23. The film stars Shailene Woodley in her first major leading role since Drake Doremus’ 2019 “Endings, Beginnings” (also a romance), and she’s joined by Callum Turner, Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Along with a big international ensemble, the film also spans time periods (the 1960s and the present day) and locations (London and the French Riviera). Watch the first trailer below.
Florida EntertainmentPosted by
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Film Festival 2021 Closes with the Heartfelt Film Dream Horse

The Sarasota Film Festival closed out live events on Saturday with the 6 p.m. showing of the heartfelt film Dream Horse. The CineBistro Siesta Key hosted this final event, from the red carpet through to the show. The CineBistro did have a limited food and drink menu and social distancing to keep all attendees safe and engaged through the evening. It was a light crowd for sure, but an engaged and energetic one during this film, which was fun to be a small part of for sure.
MoviesThe Guardian

Streaming: the best films set in cinemas

As British cinemas prepare to reopen, delve into the rich history of films that put movie theatres in the spotlight. At long last, cinemas are reopening on Monday, ending a long winter for those of us who, with due respect to the streaming platforms that fuel this very column, don’t only wish to watch films from the comfort of our living rooms. No amount of technological advancement in home cinema systems can compensate for the communal thrill of big-screen immersion. But for anyone still wary of setting foot back in their local picture house, I thought I’d devote this week’s column to the often grandly atmospheric films set in and around cinemas that you can nonetheless stream from a cautious distance.
MoviesWBAL Radio

Idris Elba's 'Stay Frosty' lands at Warner Bros; Tyler Perry joins the cast of his Netflix film 'Jazzman's Blues'

Idris Elba's action-thriller Stay Frosty is headed to Warner Bros, Deadline has learned. Directed by stunt coordinator-turned Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave, the movie centers on Elba as a man who survives an assassination attempt, and now works to track down those who want him dead. While in pursuit of justice, Elba's other focus is to "make it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son." A production date for Stay Frosty has yet to be announced.
Moviesfloydct.com

Idris Elba cast in action film Stay Frosty

Idris Elba has joined the cast of the action movie 'Stay Frosty'. The 48-year-old actor is attached to star in the new movie from director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the hit acting flick 'Extraction' last year. Warner Bros. have acquired the rights to the project, which has been written by...
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Dream Horse (2021)

Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell, Siân Phillips, Karl Johnson, Peter Davison, Raj Paul, Katherine Jenkins, Darren Evans, Anthony O’Donnell, Di Botcher, Alan David, Alex Jordan, Rhys Horler, and Asheq Akhtar. SYNOPSIS:. Dream Alliance is an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes....
Petswhattowatch.com

'Dream Horse' Review: A casual trot along a familiar course

It’s hard to watch 'Dream Horse' and not wonder if we’ve run out of interesting ways to tell an underdog sports narrative. Dream Horse, an underdog tale with horse racing as its sport of choice and the true story bone fides to back it up, seems to follow the ethos "If you're not going to do something new, at least do it well." The thing is, if you’ve seen the trailer for Dream Horse, you know exactly what you’re in for. Beat for beat, this film is predictable, safe, and not terribly concerned with being more than just another fine example of its genre. But there’s also a level of basic competency and passion for the material that leaves the film feeling earnest and heartfelt, so who’s to say that it hasn’t accomplished precisely what it intended.
Moviestheplaylist.net

12 Films To Watch In May: ‘A Quiet Place II,’ ‘Spiral’ The Return of Angelina Jolie & More

Similarly to television, it would seem that with theaters slowly beginning to reopen; the movie release schedule is picking up speed in May. Just in time for what typically would be the start of the blockbuster season, this spring features a greater, eclectic list of films to choose from and, luckily for those still unwilling to go to a theater just yet, plenty of at-home viewing possibilities.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Scott Frank Deconstructs the Netflix Global Blockbuster and Emmy Frontrunner

Hollywood has long admired film noir enthusiast Scott Frank’s gifts as a screenwriter. His career stretches from Kenneth Branagh’s “Dead Again” (1991) to Oscar-nominated turns for Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 “Out of Sight” and James Mangold’s 2017 “Logan.” However, Scott never expected to become the creator-director of not just one Netflix limited series, Emmy-nominated feminist western “Godless,” but a second, global Netflix breakout “The Queen’s Gambit.” Frank is still struggling to accept that his brainy, stylish adaptation of the 1983 Walter Tevis novel about pill-popping orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) could become Netflix’s most-watched limited series ever and sweep the precursor awards (USC Scripters, PGA, DGA, WGA) that presage a win at the Emmys.