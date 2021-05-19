J.Cole's Professional Basketball Career And The Limits of Personal Mythology

According to reports, J. Cole will play basketball in Africa starting this week. NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted, “Sources: American rap star J. Cole is signing a deal in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. J. Cole will play 3-to-6 games, the first of which on Sunday vs. Nigeria.” ESPN reporter Marc Spears tweeted that the deal will be finalized on Thursday. Other sources say Cole is already in Rwanda preparing for his run. All of this is happening as Cole prepares to release his album, “The Off-Season,” on Friday (May 14th).