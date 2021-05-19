newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

J.Cole's Professional Basketball Career And The Limits of Personal Mythology

By Jeff Ihaza
Laredo Morning Times
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, J.Cole played in his first professional basketball game as a 2-guard for the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club, part of the newly formed Basketball Africa League. This was just a few days after the release of The Off-Season, J.Cole’s first album in 3 years. He scored 3 points in his team’s win against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers, all while his album was streamed by scores of listeners around the world.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
J Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Basketball#Personal Mythology#Game Music#Team Sports#Sports Fans#Basketball Africa League#Espn#The Detroit Pistons#Puma#Basketball Greats#Professional Sports#Modern Hip Hop#Rap Fans#Nba Preseason Games#Rappers#Rap Authenticity#Hip Hop Blogs#Motivational Music#Universe#Rap Supremacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NFLthefocus.news

NBA: Damian Lillard sample features on J.Cole's new album The Off-Season

Damian Lillard is featured on J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season. Dame is featured on the J.Cole track Punchin The Clock – here’s what the sample is and where the ‘punchin the clock interview’ comes from. J. Cole has released his new album The Off-Season, featuring cameos from the likes...
Basketballalbuquerqueexpress.com

Africa Hits the Court with Professional Basketball League Debut

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-six games, writing a major chapter of African sports history. That's the narrative of the inaugural season of the new Basketball Africa League, an offshoot of the U.S. National Basketball Association. The action tips off Sunday, in Rwanda's capital. Basketball is not currently the continent's favorite sport. That...
NBAPopculture

J. Cole Reportedly Signs Contract to Play Professional Basketball

J. Cole is now a professional basketball player. According to multiple reports, the 36-year-old rap star is expected to play for the Rwanda Patriots BBC in the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League. Cole arrived in Rwanda two days ago and is in quarantine in order to play for the league that has 12 teams.
Basketballdiscoverestevan.com

Bethany Montebon Excited to Continue Basketball Career at Collegiate Level

Another Estevan Comprehensive School Elecs product will be heading to Lloydminster to play college basketball. Graduating point guard Bethany Montebon has signed with the Lakeland College Rustlers of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference where she'll join former ECS teammate Sarah Dacuycuy for the 2021-22 season. Montebon will go from not...
NBAHipHopDX.com

J. Cole Signs Deal With Rwandan Basketball Team In Professional African League

RWANDA – J. Cole is taking his talents to the hardwood. Ahead of dropping his highly-anticipated The Off-Season album, the North Carolina legend is turning his hoop dreams into a reality. First reported by The New Times, Cole has signed a deal with Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. team in the Basketball Africa League.
Basketballnationofblue.com

Ramon Harris continues professional career in Dominican Republic

Former Kentucky forward Ramon Harris is playing basketball again. Has is continuing his long professional career with El Million Yireh in the Dominican Republic’s TBS league. Harris had 10 points and 7 rebounds in his debut with El Million last night in a 101-87 loss to Club Huellas Del Siglo.
Pennsylvania SportsStandard-Speaker

New book tells story of Eastern Professional Basketball League

From its inception at a Hotel Altamont meeting in 1946 to almost its absorption into the Continental Basketball Association in 1978, the Eastern Professional Basketball League maintained strong ties to Hazleton. So, too, did the league keep its bond with nearby Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Allentown, all home to EPBL teams...
NBAwesternmassnews.com

Basketball greats reflect on careers before enshrinement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- After being postponed a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony is finally here. But for the first time ever, the ceremony will not be held here in western Mass. Despite the news, many of the basketball greats are already gearing up for their big day Saturday.
NBASports Illustrated

Is LeBron Correct in Saying That Steph Curry is the MVP?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg is joined by Ben Pickman to talk about LeBron James' recent comments where he said that Stephen Curry was the MVP of the league for the 2021 season. Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the award but does is LeBron right about Curry having a case?
Kentucky SportsBowling Green Daily News

Hollingsworth announces decision to pursue professional career

Taveion Hollingsworth has played his final game for Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-2 guard from Lexington who recently finished his senior season with the Hilltoppers announced Monday via social media that he will sign with an agent and pursue a professional basketball career. "First off, I would like to thank God...
College Sportschatsports.com

Auburn basketball: Sharife Cooper present for Isaac Okoro’s career night

Auburn basketball Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports. The first one-and-done in Auburn basketball history just reached a new career-high in points, and his former teammate and fellow Auburn Tiger was there to see it. Sharife Cooper made his way to see the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Phoenix Suns, and Isaac Okoro dropped 32 points to thank his friend for coming.
NBANBC Washington

Basketball Hall of Fame: A Look Back at Kobe Bryant's Legendary Career

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is among the select basketball players who will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bryant, a lifelong Los Angeles Laker, had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired.
NBAhotradiomaine.com

(News) J. Cole is Headed to Africa to Play Professional Basketball

According to reports, J. Cole will play basketball in Africa starting this week. NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted, “Sources: American rap star J. Cole is signing a deal in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. J. Cole will play 3-to-6 games, the first of which on Sunday vs. Nigeria.” ESPN reporter Marc Spears tweeted that the deal will be finalized on Thursday. Other sources say Cole is already in Rwanda preparing for his run. All of this is happening as Cole prepares to release his album, “The Off-Season,” on Friday (May 14th).
NBAPosted by
InsideHook

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBAYardbarker

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBAComplex

Here’s What It Was Like Guarding J. Cole During His Professional Basketball Debut

Basketball and rap have always been intertwined. Hoopers want to rap and rappers want to hoop. In the case of Grammy-winning artist J. Cole, he’s been linked with the basketball community since he stepped on the scene, whether it’s playing pickup in the summer with NBA players or name-dropping a superstar in his work. Just listen to his last album, The Off-Season, where he referenced Ja Morant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Smith Jr., and LeBron James. J. Cole has always had a love for the game of basketball, and on Sunday the sideline stories became reality as he suited up professionally in the Basketball Africa League.