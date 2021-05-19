newsbreak-logo
Winston-Salem police arrest man involved in drive-by shooting

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Winston-Salem in April. Winston-Salem police said Demar Floyd, 27, was sitting on his porch the night of April 12 on the 2000 block of Cherry Street when the suspects drove by his house and opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
