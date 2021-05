CANTON, Ohio — Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd have been announced as co-headliners for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Concert for Legends. “We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford,” said George Veras, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer at the Hall of Fame. “They join Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5, and Imagine Dragons as the great artists who have brought their talents to center stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is quickly becoming a ‘must’ tour stop and fan-favorite music venue.”