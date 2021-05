L’nette Stokes-Green was recently appointed as the new Duplin County director of child nutrition, a role she will officially start July 1. “We are excited to have her serve as director of child nutrition and look forward to the passion and commitment she will bring to the department, schools and entire district,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan. “We are grateful for her service as she truly works hard to support the nutritional needs of our children throughout the district and community. Ms. Stokes has served in various teaching roles for Duplin County Schools before transitioning into the Child Nutrition Department.”