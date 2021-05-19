newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Shopping at Cartier With Millennial Watch Connoisseur Brynn Wallner

By Liana Satenstei n
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Shopping with Friends: a Vogue series in which we sift through a fashion lover’s favorite store. Brynn Wallner of @dimepiece.co is the millennial watch connoisseur. The blonde 31-year-old is known in downtown circles for the ability to lightly parody a ditzy life of iced matchas and Brandy Melville shopping sprees while also being the smartest voice on luxury timepieces for women. Her account and website are a delicious dive into the sometimes intimidating world of watches. Of course, there’s plenty of inspo photos: A ’90s-era Tyra Banks backstage at a fashion show wearing a Swatch and designer Rei Kawakubo flashing a steel Rolex. On her website, she breaks down how to buy a watch, the technical parts of one, and interviews women who have bought their first watch (a series called First Dimers).

www.vogue.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rei Kawakubo
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Rihanna
Person
Bethenny Frankel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Camcorder#Rolex Watches#Swatch Watches#Fashion Inspiration#Chanel#Matchas#The Watches Department#Sotheby#Google#Screw#Mansplainer#Cartier Santos#Audemars Piguet Royal Oak#Rihanna Grocery Shopping#Luxury Timepieces#Backstage#Ferragamo Loafers#Inspo Photos#Watch Etiquette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Starbucks
Related
LifestyleNew York Post

Cartier celebrates Love at 50 with a new necklace

Born in 1969, Cartier’s iconic Love bracelet was the creation of New York designer Aldo Cipullo, who had a knack for transforming everyday objects into unconventional jewels. Cipullo secured two golden arcs tightly around the wrist using functional and visible screws, whose design was echoed around the bangle in a series of engraved screw heads. With no clasp, the bracelet required a dedicated screwdriver — not to mention commitment, just like its namesake.
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

5 Stylish Moms Share Their Favorite Baby Carriers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylish moms have spoken. There’s an unexpected accessory popping up on their shoulders, and, no, it’s not a handbag. The accent piece that’s having a moment is the fashion-forward baby carrier. Yes, the functional holders have evolved into attention-grabbing accents that anchor those stylish on-the-go moments. In fact, there is an entire world of well-designed baby carriers to choose from, thanks to designer collaborations with creatives like Jeremy Scott and influencer-approved labels, like Artipoppe.
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim have spent most of the pandemic in New York. As the co–creative directors of two extremely NYC labels, Monse and Oscar de la Renta, skipping town to work remotely wasn’t exactly an option. But after a year of lockdowns, they’re feeling more hopeful about their city than ever. You can glimpse their New York pride—and wear it—in the standout print of their new pre-fall collection. Against white silk, an illustrated scrapbook of New York iconography features yellow cabs, bicycles, subway signs, and the Empire State Building. With new TV shows like Gossip Girl and And Just Like That... (the Sex and the City reboot) filming this spring, it’s easy to see the asymmetrical, NYC-printed slip ending up on a cast member.
RecipesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli Shares Her Simplified Hair Routine and the Self-Love Lesson Motherhood Has Taught Her

Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Hacky Birthday Gucci! As the Brand Turns 100, A Look Back at Its Evolution

“To hack it” means to be successful, and Gucci—celebrating its 100 birthday this year—is undoubtedly so. What started in Florence, Italy, as a small, family-owned business has become a global behemoth, having experienced exponential growth since the 1990s. When Alessandro Michele became creative director in 2015, he brought a new, more inclusive perspective and, as the brand has noted, has “introduced a new narrative, one that includes a remarkable emphasis on words.”
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop the Very Best White (Ecru, Ivory, and Cream) Jeans Just in Time for Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It would be wrong to proclaim a single pair of white jeans “the best” when really the best white jeans for women vary from person to person. Everyone has a silhouette and shade that make them feel most confident and comfortable. No matter the specific wash, cut, fit, or fabric feel you’re after, we’re here to help end the search for the perfect pair (or two).
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

Pre-Owned Picks An A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia Automatic, A Rolex Daytona Ref. 116520, And A Cartier Tortue

Interested in selling a pre-owned watch? Get your quote. Want to sell your vintage watch through the HODINKEE Shop? Click here. At HODINKEE, we're constantly striving to curate a wide assortment of watches that reflects the diversity within our community. You've probably noticed that in our pre-owned drops we offer a little bit of everything, from avant-garde pieces to the timeless. This week's selection is no different, but if anything, it skews a bit classic.
LifestylePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop Fear Of God’s Exclusive Nordstrom Pop Up That Launches Today

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God had a landmark seventh collection for spring 2021 with the introduction of three new categories—tailoring, accessories, and knitwear. The new assortments arrived just at the right moment when the pandemic was redefining American luxury fashion, and Fear of God provided us all with what we actually wanted to wear.
Designers & CollectionsHollywood Reporter

How to Shop Billie Eilish’s Luxe Jewelry From Her British Vogue Shoot

After taking her neon green locks to bombshell blonde, Billie Eilish revealed the rest of her Happier Than Ever-era look in her latest interview for British Vogue. The Grammy-winning star transformed herself into an Old Hollywood-inspired icon for the Instagram age, ushering a new aesthetic for her second full-length album that’s slated to drop July 30.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Her future's so bright! Fashion icon Iris Apfel marks 100th birthday with an eyewear collection inspired by her own unique style

To celebrate her upcoming 100th birthday in August, Iris Apfel has partnered with Zenni Optical on a 100-piece eyewear collection. 'I adore accessories and I think glasses can absolutely make an outfit,' said the fashion icon. The Iris Apfel Edit includes 5 categories of eyewear styles, including "Live Colorfully," "Signature...
Lifestylefashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
Skin CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Eyebrow Gels to Try This Summer and Beyond

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With all the mask wearing of the past 18 months, the focus has been on the eyes like never before, making the search for the best eyebrow gels more of a priority. And now, as we trade social distancing for more in-person interactions, well-defined arches are the perfect accompaniment to a first date or friend reunion. “Brow gels groom the brows into place, creating more fluff as well as accentuating brow hairs’ natural luster,” explains René de la Garza, owner of Brow Down Studio in Los Angeles and celebrity brow stylist to the likes of Lizzo and Cardi B. He adds that brow gel can “help seal in the brow shape before using brow pencil.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

These Beach-Ready Accessories Are On Sale and Just In Time for Summer

Summer dressing is easy, so long as you have the right accessories. With a rotation of beach-ready basket bags, statement-making sandals, and seasonal baubles, you can happily wear (and re-wear!) your favorite breezy dresses, two-piece sets, and swimsuits all summer long without growing tired of them. A simple white dress can be paired just as effortlessly with a Neous chunky flat sandal as it can with Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s flirty picnic plaid heeled option—it will feel like two totally different looks. What’s more, if you’re beach-bound, add a summery topper from The Attico, a pair of shades from Marques Almeida, or playful summer camp-like jewelry from Timeless Pearly can make your go-to swimsuit look like new each time. Meanwhile, Jacquemus and Dragon Diffusion’s oversized woven totes are so versatile, they make the perfect carry-on, laptop tote, and beach basket—three for the price of one.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why the Swagger of Vivienne Westwood’s 1981 Pirate Collection Resonates 40 Years On

Forty years after Vivienne Westwood and Malcom McLaren staged their first fashion show, full of pirate looks, swagger has returned to the runways. It’s present in Rick Owens’s elegantly tattered dresses (a wink at Schiap’s tear print perhaps) and in Matty Bovan’s high-seas fantasies. Both boast an imperfect glamour that resonates in a time when many are feeling shipwrecked by the pandemic. A little bit of swashbuckling bravado might be just what we need to keep up the fight.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

6 Lip Liner Tricks for a Fuller, More Striking Pout

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lip liner, in all its different forms, has continued to permeate runways and Instagram feeds alike. While some are using it to enhance their natural pouts to your-lips-but-better effect or create a more vivid, bulletproof canvas for a classic red lip, others are taking cues from backstage with editorial-inspired drama, from boldly visible and overdrawn to ombré with a fresh, soft-focus effect. No matter what tack one takes, there are a few tried-and-true lip liner tips and techniques that one should be armed with each time they reach for their choice pencil. Here, pro makeup artists break down the basics.