Shopping at Cartier With Millennial Watch Connoisseur Brynn Wallner
Welcome to Shopping with Friends: a Vogue series in which we sift through a fashion lover’s favorite store. Brynn Wallner of @dimepiece.co is the millennial watch connoisseur. The blonde 31-year-old is known in downtown circles for the ability to lightly parody a ditzy life of iced matchas and Brandy Melville shopping sprees while also being the smartest voice on luxury timepieces for women. Her account and website are a delicious dive into the sometimes intimidating world of watches. Of course, there’s plenty of inspo photos: A ’90s-era Tyra Banks backstage at a fashion show wearing a Swatch and designer Rei Kawakubo flashing a steel Rolex. On her website, she breaks down how to buy a watch, the technical parts of one, and interviews women who have bought their first watch (a series called First Dimers).www.vogue.com