Alabama Health

Huntsville Hospital will pay employees $1,000 for hard work during the pandemic

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
wbrc.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital employees will receive extra cash as a job well done from employers for taking care of thousands of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to HH, the hospital has cared for over 3,000 patients, tested more than 150,000 individuals and vaccinated nearly 155,000 people....

