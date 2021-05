The Summer Campership Fund for Meriden-Wallingford finished its fifth week at $23,700 with new donations totaling $2,240, including gifts from Steve Volpini and Janet Hiller, $140; Anonymous, $280; Linda and Michael Levenduski, $140; Christopher and Abby Beale, $1,400; Gregg Hugo, $140; and Raymond and Alexandra Guest, $140. The fund is in its 46th year offering campership awards of $140 to boys and girls in Meriden and Wallingford to attend local camps. Participating camps are Boys & Girls Club of Meriden, Meriden YMCA, Girls Inc., Wallingford YMCA, the Salvation Army, Children First, the Ulbrich Boys and Girls Club and SCOW’s STEM Camp.