Authorities ask for public’s help identifying suspect in alleged kidnapping

MANTEO, N.C. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged kidnapping that happened May 12 in Cape Hatteras.

A woman visiting the Seashore reported she was kidnapped from the Coquina Beach Access restrooms by a man just before 7 p.m. on May 12. The restrooms are across NC Highway 12 from the Bodie Island Light Station.

She said the man forced her to drive her SUV until they reached the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot.

When they arrived at the parking lot, the woman said she escaped and ran along NC-12 until she was picked up by a driver passing by.

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded and began investigating jointly with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:45 p.m.

The woman did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The alleged kidnapper is described as six feet tall with light-colored hair, scruffy chin hair and possibly a thin mustache. He most likely fled the scene by foot along the NC-12 or along the beach that evening.

Anyone with information that may help to identify the individual responsible for committing this alleged crime are asked to contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an anonymous tip or by emailing the ISB.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Dare County Community CrimeLine.

