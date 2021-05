When the Minnesota Timberwolves were on the clock with the first overall pick last year, the organization was apparently interested in trading it to the Golden State Warriors. The goal by the Timberwolves, according to Brian Windhorst on the “Hoop Collective” podcast, was to get the Warriors to trade up and make the first pick. The speculation was that the Timberwolves badly wanted their first-round pick back from the Warriors.