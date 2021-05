The company's recent move is more about policy than price. Plus: Did this week mark the start of a meaningful shift in the stablecoin market?. As usual, the crypto market focused on the immediate narrative: If Elon Musk says that bitcoin is bad for the environment, other large investors will probably worry about public scrutiny and decide to sell, right? The expectations game, which consists of guessing what others think you’re thinking, then makes reducing positions the sensible thing to do, regardless of fundamentals.