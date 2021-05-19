newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Silicon chips combine light and ultrasound for better signal processing

By Bar-Ilan University
Phys.org
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continued growth of wireless and cellular data traffic relies heavily on light waves. Microwave photonics is the field of technology that is dedicated to the distribution and processing of electrical information signals using optical means. Compared with traditional solutions based on electronics alone, microwave photonic systems can handle massive amounts of data. Therefore, microwave photonics has become increasingly important as part of 5G cellular networks and beyond. A primary task of microwave photonics is the realization of narrowband filters: The selection of specific data, at specific frequencies, out of immense volumes that are carried over light.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Waves#Signal Processing#Ultrasound#Data Processing#Optical Fiber#Wireless Signals#Information Processing#Silicon Chips#Chip Space#Optical Means#Microwave Signals#Optical Power Losses#Microwave Photonics#Specific Frequencies#Filters Design#Advanced Networks#5g Cellular Networks#Optics#Narrowband Filters#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyEurekAlert

Tiny, wireless, injectable chips use ultrasound to monitor body processes

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. New York, NY--May 11, 2021--Widely used to monitor and map biological signals, to support and enhance physiological functions, and to treat diseases, implantable medical devices are transforming healthcare and improving the quality of life for millions of people. Researchers are increasingly interested in designing wireless, miniaturized implantable medical devices for in vivo and in situ physiological monitoring. These devices could be used to monitor physiological conditions, such as temperature, blood pressure, glucose, and respiration for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
EngineeringNature.com

Towards single-chip radiofrequency signal processing via acoustoelectric electron–phonon interactions

The addition of active, nonlinear, and nonreciprocal functionalities to passive piezoelectric acoustic wave technologies could enable all-acoustic and therefore ultra-compact radiofrequency signal processors. Toward this goal, we present a heterogeneously integrated acoustoelectric material platform consisting of a 50 nm indium gallium arsenide epitaxial semiconductor film in direct contact with a 41° YX lithium niobate piezoelectric substrate. We then demonstrate three of the main components of an all-acoustic radiofrequency signal processor: passive delay line filters, amplifiers, and circulators. Heterogeneous integration allows for simultaneous, independent optimization of the piezoelectric-acoustic and electronic properties, leading to the highest performing surface acoustic wave amplifiers ever developed in terms of gain per unit length and DC power dissipation, as well as the first-ever demonstrated acoustoelectric circulator with an isolation of 46 dB with a pulsed DC bias. Finally, we describe how the remaining components of an all-acoustic radiofrequency signal processor are an extension of this work.
EngineeringHPCwire

Supercomputer-Powered CRISPR Simulation Lights Path to Better DNA Editing

CRISPR-Cas9 – mostly just known as CRISPR – is a powerful genome editing tool that uses an enzyme (Cas9) to slice off sections of DNA and a guide RNA to repair and modify the DNA as desired, opening the door for cures to diseases like Huntington’s disease, sickle cell anemia, polycystic kidney disease and others. CRISPR, however, is still new tech, and in its current form can sometimes err, causing unintended DNA changes – a serious risk. Researchers from the University of California Riverside used supercomputing to run simulations of CRISPR, illuminating ways to make the tool more accurate and avoid major side effects.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Light-based AI chip startup Lightmatter raises $80M round backed by GV

MIT spinout Lightmatter Inc. today announced that it has raised another $80 million in funding to finance the development and commercialization of its optical artificial intelligence chips, which use photons to perform calculations. Viking Global Investors led the round. The firm was joined by Alphabet Inc.’s GV venture capital arm,...
ElectronicsTechSpot

IBM's new 2nm chip design promises higher performance, better battery life

The big picture: IBM has unveiled what it is calling the world’s first 2 nanometer (nm) chip technology. According to the tech giant, the new 2nm chip design is projected to achieve 45 percent higher performance compared to today’s most advanced 7nm node chips at the same power level. Alternately, the chip can be configured to run at the same performance as today’s 7nm chips while consuming 75 percent less energy.
PhysicsNature.com

Combining density functional theory with macroscopic QED for quantum light-matter interactions in 2D materials

A quantitative and predictive theory of quantum light-matter interactions in ultra thin materials involves several fundamental challenges. Any realistic model must simultaneously account for the ultra-confined plasmonic modes and their quantization in the presence of losses, while describing the electronic states from first principles. Herein we develop such a framework by combining density functional theory (DFT) with macroscopic quantum electrodynamics, which we use to show Purcell enhancements reaching 107 for intersubband transitions in few-layer transition metal dichalcogenides sandwiched between graphene and a perfect conductor. The general validity of our methodology allows us to put several common approximation paradigms to quantitative test, namely the dipole-approximation, the use of 1D quantum well model wave functions, and the Fermi’s Golden rule. The analysis shows that the choice of wave functions is of particular importance. Our work lays the foundation for practical ab initio-based quantum treatments of light-matter interactions in realistic nanostructured materials.
Cell PhonesCNET

IBM nanosheets promise better speed and battery life for next-gen chips

IBM Research has developed new chipmaking technology it says will advance processors to the next level of circuitry miniaturization, performance improvement and power efficiency. But to make this real, it'll have to find manufacturing partners to bring the tech to market. The new manufacturing technology, featuring components called nanosheets, increases...
TechnologyNeuroscience News

Focused Ultrasound Enables Precise Noninvasive Therapy

Summary: Non-invasive neuromodulation delivered via low-intensity focused ultrasound can have cell-type-specific selectivity in manipulating neurons. Carnegie Mellon University’s He Lab is focusing on noninvasive neuroengineering solutions that not only provide diagnostic techniques, but also innovative treatment options. Their latest research has demonstrated that noninvasive neuromodulation via low-intensity ultrasound can have cell-type selectivity in manipulating neurons.
Coding & Programmingthedailywtf.com

A MLearning Process

If you go by the popular press articles on the tech field, anyone who's anyone has migrated into the "machine learning" space. That's where all the "smart" programmers go. Of course, ML is really just statistics and automated model fitting. It's a powerful tool, and it does require some highly specialized skills- skills that might involve programming, but maybe don't quite overlap with programming.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Researchers develop algorithm to see inside materials with subatomic particles

The University of Kent's School of Physical Sciences, in collaboration with the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and the Universities of Cardiff, Durham and Leeds, have developed an algorithm to train computers to analyse signals from subatomic particles embedded in advanced electronic materials. The particles, called muons, are produced...
EngineeringDiscover Mag

How Scientists Are Building a Better Brain-on-a-Chip

(Credit: Natali _ Mis/Shutterstock) For nearly a century, scientists have looked to the brain to create computing models. The basis of many of these systems, from the earliest artificial intelligence to today's deep learning models, is artificial neural networks. These networks of electric nodes are a rough approximation of the inner workings of our minds. Like the neurons that carry pulses throughout our nervous system, the signals sent through artificial neural networks, or ANNs, allow machines to solve complex problems and even learn over time.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Equitable vaccine delivery will fuel better global health processes

With origins in Brazil, South Africa and Europe, the SARS-CoV-2 variants evade border control, immunity, monoclonal antibodies and some vaccines. Until we achievable equitable vaccination processes across the globe, COVID-19 is going nowhere. Vaccine delivery may not be rocket science, but we can learn from Elon Musk's team how to...
EngineeringPosted by
Forbes

UK Firm Proves Quantum Capability On Commercial Silicon Chips

Formalized roles for quantum computing software application development programmers have yet to widely populate the tech engineering job-stream and info-boards, but that reality belies the truth of the matter i.e. a lot of quantum is already being worked upon. One UK firm in this space bidding for maverick game-changing status...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

MoleculeNet Part 1: Datasets for Deep Learning in the Chemical and Life Sciences

This post was co-authored by Bharath Ramsundar from DeepChem. Benchmark datasets are an important driver of progress in machine learning. Unlike computer vision and natural language processing, the diversity and complexity of datasets in chemical and life sciences make these fields largely resistant to attempts to curate benchmarks that are widely accepted in the community. In this post, we show how to add datasets to the MoleculeNet benchmark for molecular machine learning and make them programmatically accessible with the DeepChem API.
EngineeringEurekAlert

A LiDAR device the size of a finger available

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) The nanophotonics-based LiDAR technology developed by a POSTECH research team was presented as an invited paper in Nature Nanotechnology, the leading academic journal in the field of nanoscience and nanoengineering. In this paper, a POSTECH research team (led by Professor Junsuk Rho of...
ChemistryPhys.org

Future sparkles for diamond-based quantum technology

Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they are also very popular with quantum scientists—with two new research breakthroughs poised to accelerate the development of synthetic diamond-based quantum technology, improve scalability, and dramatically reduce manufacturing costs. While silicon is traditionally used for computer and mobile...
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

IBM’s new chip breakthrough may ‘quadruple’ phone battery life, company claims

IBM has revealed the world’s first 2 nanometer (nm) chip technology which can fit up to 50 billion transistors in an area the size of a fingernail, an advance the company claims can lead to “quadrupling cell phone battery life.”According to the computing giant, the new breakthrough chip, revealed as a proof-of-concept on Thursday, can improve performance by 45 per cent over current 7nm semiconductors that are used in commercially available products.The company believes this will help meet the demands for increased chip performance and energy efficiency in the era of AI, and the Internet of Things.While initially, the computer...