News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Late Friday, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EMPAVELI™ (pegcetacoplan), the first and only targeted C3 therapy for treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). EMPAVELI is approved for use in adults with PNH who are treatment naïve as well as patients switching from the C5 inhibitors Soliris® (eculizumab) and Ultomiris® (ravulizumab).