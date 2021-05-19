newsbreak-logo
Nuclear terrorism could be intercepted by neutron-gamma detector that pinpoints source

By KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleScanning technology aimed at detecting small amounts of nuclear materials was unveiled by scientists in Sweden today, with the hope of preventing acts of nuclear terrorism. Bo Cederwall, a professor of physics at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, says the technology can be used in airports and seaports for routine inspection of passengers and goods. The research is published and featured in the journals Science Advances and Science, respectively.

phys.org
