In 2021, How Do We Define an 'Indie' Publisher? (Guest Column)
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in Los Angeles back in 1977, as the music industry was going through a major wave of consolidation that ultimately resulted in the “Big Six” -- Warner Music Group, EMI, CBS Records (now Sony), RCA (BMG), MCA Music (Universal), and Polygram. Indie publishers needed a forum to share information and educate each other about industry trends, with a “non-major” point of view.www.billboard.com