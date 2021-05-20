newsbreak-logo
In 2021, How Do We Define an 'Indie' Publisher? (Guest Column)

By Michael Eames
Billboard
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in Los Angeles back in 1977, as the music industry was going through a major wave of consolidation that ultimately resulted in the “Big Six” -- Warner Music Group, EMI, CBS Records (now Sony), RCA (BMG), MCA Music (Universal), and Polygram. Indie publishers needed a forum to share information and educate each other about industry trends, with a “non-major” point of view.

