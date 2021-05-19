newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox, ME

Midcoast Economic Development District offers assistance in finding workforce training, job opportunities

penbaypilot.com
 8 hours ago

Midcoast Economic Development District (MCEDD) is offering assistance to find workforce training and job opportunities for persons living in Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties and the towns of Brunswick, Harpswell, Lincolnville, Northport, Searsmont, and Belmont.  . MCEDD is a municipally led economic and community development organization based in Damariscotta. MCEDD works closely with communities...

www.penbaypilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpswell, ME
City
Searsmont, ME
State
Maine State
City
Damariscotta, ME
City
Belmont, ME
City
Brunswick, ME
City
Northport, ME
City
Knox, ME
City
Lincolnville, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Workforce Development#Community Development#Business Opportunities#Business Development#Training#Financial Funding#Municipalities#Consultation#Expert Staff#Work Goals#Startups#Towns#One On One Interactions#Job Loss#Sagadahoc#Banks#Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Maine HealthBangor Daily News

Husson joins growing list of private colleges in Maine to require COVID vaccine

Husson University has announced that it will require students returning for the fall semester to get the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing list of private colleges across Maine. The mandate by the college comes amid widespread availability of COVID-19 shots, university president Robert A. Clark said Friday, along with recommendations...
Damariscotta, MEPosted by
Damariscotta News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Damariscotta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Damariscotta: 1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 2. Licensed Life Insurance Agent; 3. Remote Sales-Flexible Schedule- NO COLD CALLS, $2,500-5,000/week; 4. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 5. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 6. Nuclear Medicine Technician (Nuc Med) Travel Allied - $50.01/Hour $1800/Weekly; 7. UAT Tester with Healthcare Exp; 8. Travel Team Selector; 9. Secretary Associate Legal- (Agency only); 10. Flagger / Traffic Controller;
Maine Governmentboothbayregister.com

Tracking Midcoast vaccination rates

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its COVID-19 vaccination by ZIP code tacker. With the data update, the Maine CDC continues to urge all individuals in Maine — resident or not — to receive either two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Maine Governmentlcnme.com

County EMA Specialist Retires After 50-Plus Years in Emergency Services

Kenneth Desmond, a training and operations specialist at the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency since February 2007, retired effective April 29 after more than 50 years in emergency services. Desmond announced his retirement to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on April 20. The commissioners thanked him for his service...
Maine Societylcnme.com

Diaper Bank Adds New Distribution Sites

The Ecumenical Diaper Bank has been weathering this year of changes thanks to the flexibility and generosity of the community. Though struggling with aspects of the pandemic, the weekly distribution of diapers has continued. The diaper bank has added two new distribution locations. Low-income families can now get a diaper...
Maine Governmentlcnme.com

LEGAL ADVERTISING

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is requesting public input on the scope of an Environmental Assessment for “New England Aqua Ventus I.”. DOE is proposing to authorize the expenditure of federal funding by the University of Maine to design, construct, and commission an offshore wind energy demonstration project called New England Aqua Ventus I. New England Aqua Ventus I would consist of one turbine on a floating foundation in the Gulf of Maine, approximately 2.5 miles south of Monhegan Island, Lincoln County, Maine and 12 miles off the mainland. Additional project activities and/or potential impacts from the project could occur in or near Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Brewer, Searsport, Eastport, and/or Monhegan Island, Maine.
Maine Governmentlcnme.com

Work on ‘Floating Road’ in Newcastle to Begin in July

Central Maine Power Co. will start work in July to install a temporary “floating road” in Great Salt Bay in Newcastle to gain access to an island for improvements to a transmission line. Deborah Turcotte, an outreach specialist for CMP parent company Avangrid, said at the Newcastle Board of Selectmen’s...
Maine Governmentwiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Don’t plant any seeds right now’

Wiscasset Monday night moved closer to a possible sidewalk policy, and to learning about, and drafting, marijuana rules. The ordinance review committee voted to send the sidewalk policy onto selectmen. The committee proposed merchants would go to the town clerk for a permit to use sidewalk space; all others would ask selectmen for a permit.
Maine Governmentboothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Democrats to meet online May 20

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) will meet online on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Preregistration is required for non-voting members to receive access. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations. All Lincoln...