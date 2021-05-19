Midcoast Economic Development District offers assistance in finding workforce training, job opportunities

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is requesting public input on the scope of an Environmental Assessment for “New England Aqua Ventus I.”. DOE is proposing to authorize the expenditure of federal funding by the University of Maine to design, construct, and commission an offshore wind energy demonstration project called New England Aqua Ventus I. New England Aqua Ventus I would consist of one turbine on a floating foundation in the Gulf of Maine, approximately 2.5 miles south of Monhegan Island, Lincoln County, Maine and 12 miles off the mainland. Additional project activities and/or potential impacts from the project could occur in or near Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Brewer, Searsport, Eastport, and/or Monhegan Island, Maine.