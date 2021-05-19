Residents at motels learn they are not eligible for rental relief funds

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman got a letter from the NC HOPE Program promising thousands of dollars in rental help but months later, she said she has not received the money.

But Deborah Massey, resident at the Southern Comfort Inn, had fallen through the cracks.

“They never did answer the phone. I called,” Massey said.

Channel 9 investigated why funds were not coming in and discovered a major miscommunication.

Reporter Mark Becker learned that claim should never have made it through the NC HOPE application process.

Massey has lived at the Southern Comfort Inn for the last two years and when COVID-19 hit, the motel’s manager helped her apply for rent money through NC HOPE.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Traci Canterbury, manager at the Southern Comfort Inn. “We’re, like, OK, we’re going to get a little bit of money to help the costs but nothing.”

In February, they got a letter saying Massey was approved for $7,500 but three months later, they are still waiting to be paid.

Canterbury said seven of her residents at the Southern Comfort Inn are still waiting for money from NC HOPE totaling more than $30,000.

Residents at Southern Comfort Inn and other motels in Mecklenburg County were not eligible for the program.

“The HOPE Program is not available to people who live in motels,” a HOPE spokeswoman said.

The problem is that no one told that to Massey before the organization sent her the letter.

The spokeswoman told Channel 9 they would investigate and follow up with Massey.

Meanwhile, the Southern Comfort Inn and others like it are running out of money and hope.

“We’re suffering,” Canterbury said. “We’re in a financial mess because of it.”