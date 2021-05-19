PHOTO: Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Snap of Grandchild, Jack’s Daughter Popping Over for a Visit

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly being pitched on an updated version of her family's reality series. Is the world ready for "The Osbournes 2.0?" A new report from The Sun claims that in the wake of her exit from "The Talk," Sharon's received "several" proposals from production companies interested in rebooting her family's old reality show, which aired on MTV from 2002 until 2005. "Sharon is ready to go again for the right deal, absolutely," one TV insider said, per the British tabloid. And that deal could hover around the $20 million mark, according to The Sun's industry experts. With Ozzy Osbourne planning to get back on the road with his tour next summer, Kelly Osbourne launching a new podcast and moving towards acting and the 20th anniversary of "The Osbournes" coming up in 2022, The Sun's insider believes "a deal [for a reboot] is closer than ever." The same source, however, also claims that "the family are just as wild as ever," which is … not the case. Kelly recently revealed she's sober again following a recent relapse. Ozzy and Jack Osbourne are both sober as well. The source doesn't seem to think Sharon's reputation will suffer much despite the circumstances of her departure from "The Talk," which she left after a racially charged, on-camera argument with her then-friend Sheryl Underwood. "The controversy surrounding Sharon's exit from 'The Talk' will soon die down," says the insider, "and a platform like ['The Osbournes'] allows her to say what she wants and viewers will remember exactly why they loved her in the first place." The famous family has attempted to reboot their show in the past, without much success. In 2009, Fox aired and promptly canceled "The Osbournes Reloaded" after just one episode. Asked if "any new offers [are] on the table" for Sharon currently, her rep told The Sun, "We will announce future projects at the appropriate time."