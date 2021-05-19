newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

PHOTO: Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Snap of Grandchild, Jack’s Daughter Popping Over for a Visit

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to think of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as grandparents. To an extent, it’s still hard to think of them as parents. Ozzy has been heavy metal’s Prince of Darkness for decades. At the same time, Sharon has been right there by his side. She has been his sanity since they got together all those years ago.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

90K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Osbournes#Grandparents#Daughter#Granny#Parents#Grandkids#Home#Moments#Time#Things#Darkness#Popping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Drops Throwback ‘Pillow Talk’ Video with Ozzy

On Monday night, Sharon Osbourne shared a short clip from years past with her husband Ozzy, which she simply captioned “Pillow Talk.”. Sharon Osbourne and “The Prince of Darkness” have been together for more than four decades. They started dating in 1979 after Ozzy was fired from his legendary metal band Black Sabbath. Three years later the couple got married, and have been together through many ups and downs. However, the couple have stood beside each other and have made their relationship work for years.
TV & VideosPopculture

Sharon Osbourne Addresses Julie Chen Controversy

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out against reports that she used racist remarks in reference to her former The Talk co-host Julie Chen. The allegations first arose in March when journalist Yashar Ali reported the talk show host called her former colleague, who is Chinese American, "slanty eyes" and "wonton," among other racist and ethnic slurs. Osbourne previously dubbed the report "lies" and doubled down on that stance while addressing the allegations during her Friday, April 16 appearance on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.
Celebritiesyourdigitalwall.com

Sharon Osbourne Faces Harsh Criticism In ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne is ready to see her argument on ‘The Talk’ in a different way. She claims that it was the a-ha moment that taught her about something real. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sharon said, “I very much want to listen to the youth,” which was telecasted on Tuesday. “Do I have my finger on the pulse of what’s going on, with the Black situation in this country? No.”
TV & VideosMetalSucks

Report: The Osbournes Reality TV Show May Return

Following Sharon Osbourne’s recent unceremonious exit from The Talk, sources are reporting that Ozzy’s wife and manager is receiving numerous offers to revive the wildly popular early ’00s reality TV show The Osbournes and that she is open to bringing it back. In March, CBS fired Osbourne in the wake...
TV & Videosmetalinjection

The Osbournes Being Shopped Around For A Possible Return

Now that Sharon Osbourne has a bit more time on her hands, it looks like there are rumblings that a return of the show that put her and her family in the mainstream public eye might be forging a comeback. A new report from gossip rag The Sun suggests that...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Kelly Osbourne Is Upset That Wokeness Canceled Her Mom

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that the Osbourne family always stick up for one another, for better or for worse. In fact, Kelly Osbourne couldn’t help but speak out in defense of her mother Sharon Osbourne after she was ousted from The Talk following her heated and emotional debate with Sheryl Underwood back in March. Here’s what you need to know.
Entertainmenttheprp.com

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Talks Getting Disciplined By Sharon Osbourne On 2001 ‘Ozzfest’: “I Left Like A Scared Child”

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix has a history of being unfiltered when it comes to expressing himself. Look no further than this 2014 interview for proof of that. For his recent participation in Forbes‘s ‘Who I Am’ series, he continued that trend, revealing that his now 19-year-old son was actually conceived during his band’s run on the 2001 ‘Ozzfest‘ tour.
TV & Videoswonderwall.com

Sharon Osbourne might reboot 'The Osbournes,' plus more news

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly being pitched on an updated version of her family's reality series. Is the world ready for "The Osbournes 2.0?" A new report from The Sun claims that in the wake of her exit from "The Talk," Sharon's received "several" proposals from production companies interested in rebooting her family's old reality show, which aired on MTV from 2002 until 2005. "Sharon is ready to go again for the right deal, absolutely," one TV insider said, per the British tabloid. And that deal could hover around the $20 million mark, according to The Sun's industry experts. With Ozzy Osbourne planning to get back on the road with his tour next summer, Kelly Osbourne launching a new podcast and moving towards acting and the 20th anniversary of "The Osbournes" coming up in 2022, The Sun's insider believes "a deal [for a reboot] is closer than ever." The same source, however, also claims that "the family are just as wild as ever," which is … not the case. Kelly recently revealed she's sober again following a recent relapse. Ozzy and Jack Osbourne are both sober as well. The source doesn't seem to think Sharon's reputation will suffer much despite the circumstances of her departure from "The Talk," which she left after a racially charged, on-camera argument with her then-friend Sheryl Underwood. "The controversy surrounding Sharon's exit from 'The Talk' will soon die down," says the insider, "and a platform like ['The Osbournes'] allows her to say what she wants and viewers will remember exactly why they loved her in the first place." The famous family has attempted to reboot their show in the past, without much success. In 2009, Fox aired and promptly canceled "The Osbournes Reloaded" after just one episode. Asked if "any new offers [are] on the table" for Sharon currently, her rep told The Sun, "We will announce future projects at the appropriate time."