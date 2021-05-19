newsbreak-logo
San Diego Zoo's golden takin calf offers glimpse of a seldom-seen species

By Jonathan Wosen, The San Diego Union-Tribune
Phys.org
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the San Diego Zoo's newest and youngest animals is already finding her footing—even on rocky ground. Last month, the zoo welcomed the birth of a golden takin, a hooved mammal native to the Himalayas. The calf, Mei Ling, is off to a fast start in life, packing on pounds, playing with her parents and learning to scamper across the craggy terrain of her enclosure. She's the first golden takin born in the Western Hemisphere. And that's something zookeepers are excited about.

phys.org
