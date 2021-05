It’s been impossible to ignore how much television has changed over the last decade, particularly over the last few years. Cable has died away, streaming has risen up, and studios have seen the dollar signs associated with providing subscribers with direct access to their content libraries instead of licensing them out. Catch-all services like Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix—which used to be a collection of TV shows and movies from all different studios and networks—are now producing their own content as WarnerMedia, Viacom, Disney, and NBC Universal are taking the TV shows and movies that they own back for their own streaming services.