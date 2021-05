Professional soccer club FC Cincinnati has officially cut the ribbon on its highly anticipated new home, a 26,000-seat MLS stadium with a programmable LED facade that serves as a new and very hard-to-miss point of connection between the historic West End and Over-the-Rhine districts just north of downtown Cincinnati. The $250 million Populous-designed stadium, formerly known as West End Stadium before hometown freight brokerage firm Total Quality Logistics (TQL) secured the naming rights in late April, ranks as one of the largest-capacity MLS stadiums in the United States and features the widest video board of any soccer-specific sports venue in North America. Situated along Central Parkway, the 12.4-acre complex first broke ground at the end of 2018 and will host its inaugural match on May 16 when FC Cincinnati faces off against Inter Miami CF.