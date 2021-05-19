Unexpected 'Black Swan' defect discovered in soft matter for first time

The latest dataset from gravitational-wave observatories has enough events to allow researchers to study properties of the whole population of black holes. Less than six years after the first detection of gravitational waves, observations are becoming routine, with LIGO and Virgo logging black hole mergers more than once per week. At the APS April meeting, the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration (LVC) reported using their catalog of nearly 50 events to estimate the typical properties and histories of black holes. Measurements of black hole spins, for example, suggest that at least two different formation mechanisms are common for black hole binaries. These black hole “population” studies—akin to astronomers’ star surveys—are becoming a prized tool for gravitational-wave scientists, in addition to studies of individual events.