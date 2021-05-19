newsbreak-logo
Unexpected 'Black Swan' defect discovered in soft matter for first time

By Texas A&M University
Phys.org
 7 hours ago

In new research, Texas A&M University scientists have for the first time revealed a single microscopic defect called a "twin" in a soft-block copolymer using an advanced electron microscopy technique. This defect may be exploited in the future to create materials with novel acoustic and photonic properties. "This defect is...

