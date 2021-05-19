McCullough headed to Meridian for tennis
Loyd Star tennis standout Will McCullough will continue his career at Meridian Community College after recently signing a letter-of-intent with the school. McCullough has had many memorable moments on the court for the Hornets over his career. As a sophomore he finished as runner-up in the MHSAA Class I State Tournament. His junior season ended prematurely due to COVID-19, but as a senior he again was one of the top Class I players in the state.www.dailyleader.com