The 'great dying': the abrupt collapse of forest-mire (Glossopteris) ecosystems in high southern latitudes

Research adds evidence to century-long scientific debate and reveals how volcanic activity may have driven divergence of the limbless amphibians. The Gulf of Guinea islands harbor an abundance of species found nowhere else on Earth. But for over 100 years, scientists have wondered whether or not a population of limbless, burrowing amphibians — known as caecilians — found on one of the islands is a single or multiple species. Now, a team of researchers from the California Academy of Sciences and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has contributed the strongest evidence to date that there is not one, but two different species of caecilians on São Tomé island. Their findings, published today (May 10, 2021) in Molecular Ecology, also suggest that volcanic activity may have led to the divergence of the species.