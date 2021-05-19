newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

5 Reasons To Hold Off on Booking Europe Travel For This Summer

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Europe in the summer is almost every American’s dream. It was definitely mine growing up. Growing up, we didn’t fly much. I can’t blame my parents because it was really expensive back then, especially with four rambunctious kids. We did fly to Florida multiple times and the state of Georgia. Europe, on the other hand, always seemed like it was a world away.

www.johnnyjet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe Travel#Travel Tips#Time Travel#Business Travel#U S Travel#Airlines#American#United#Long Border Lines#Britons#Border Force#Usa#Barcelona#Sfo#Domestic Family Travel#Reward Travel#Last Minute Flights#Reservations#Rentals#Four Hour Passport Queues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
News Break
Travel
Country
Germany
Related
Lifestylethetopvillas.com

Is it safe to book a summer holiday in 2021?

Thanks to the vaccine roll out, a summer holiday in 2021 is now looking far more likely. But is it safe?. To avoid the lingering uncertainty of Covid-19, we’re here to guide you. Our handy ‘do’s’ will help to minimize the risk and make the process as stress-free as possible.
TravelPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

How to travel safely and cheaply this summer

As vaccination rates inch upward, Americans are beginning to travel again. More than 10 times as many passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration screenings in the first week of April compared with the same period last year, a sign that some degree of normalcy is returning. And travel this summer...
TravelMotley Fool

Travelers Are Booking Flights in Record Numbers

The number of air travelers is increasing now that more people are vaccinated. What could this mean for your travel plans?. Many people have been stuck at home for over a year due to restrictions and pandemic safety concerns. As more and more people get vaccinated and restrictions begin to ease, the desire to plan a vacation is strong.
Ohio LifestylePosted by
Cleveland.com

Will you travel for summer vacation this year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot of us put off our summer vacations last year because of the COVID-19 situation. We were supposed to travel to Los Angeles to hang out with our in-laws, who were coming from Japan. That all fell through, of course, and my husband and I spent a lot of quality time in our back yard and on our front porch instead.
TravelKSAT 12

Merkel hopeful on Europe summer travel even without vaccine

BERLIN – Europeans can look forward to traveling this summer, if coronavirus cases keep declining further on the continent, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday. While the European Union is developing a vaccine certificate valid throughout the 27-nation bloc, summer vacations abroad should be possible again even for people who haven't had their shots against the coronavirus, she said.
Lifestylenashvillegab.com

Your 2021 Trip: Things to Do In Europe This Summer

For most of us, it’s been a while since our last trip. Even if you’ve traveled in 2020, you probably came across many restrictions in terms of locations, police hours, quarantine, etc. Now that the measures are reducing and eliminated in many parts of the globe, we can finally get back to what we love most – travel the world.
Beauty & FashionTravelDailyNews.com

Six top-rated places to visit in Europe in summer

Traversing from France's artistic appeals to Italy's abundance of historical sights to London's magnificent buildings and cultural dynamism and remarkable architectural design present in Germany, Europe offers a lot of beautiful destinations to the visitors. The longing to travel inevitably peaks up when vacations roll down. With several fascinating places...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

The future of air travel: BA reveals how passengers will use online system to check-in, book seats, join virtual queues and sign-up for new Covid test that gives results in 25 SECONDS and will be 'ready by summer'

BA chiefs have today revealed the future of post-Covid air travel ahead of the lifting of the UK's international travel ban. Online check-in systems, virtual queuing schemes and even virus-busting UV robots are among a raft of new measures lined up at Heathrow Airport ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions next week.
Travelkentlive.news

TUI summer bookings struggle as wary holidaymakers delay travel plans until 2022

Tour operator and travel giant TUI said customers have started to defer their travel plans as messaging from governments remains uncertain. The German-owned company told shareholders that it has 2.6 million bookings for this summer, a small drop since an earlier update but 69 per cent down from pre-pandemic levels in the summer of 2019.
Travelfashionisers.com

Traveling to UK? 6 Reasons to Buy Travel Insurance UK

While thinking about the UK, what strikes your mind? Stately homes, beautiful castles, cathedrals, relaxing beaches, and the list goes on. And, if you have finally planned your trip to UK, you are lucky enough. Besides, you must be eagerly looking forward to having a hassle-free and enjoyable trip. While...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Green list countries - latest: Travel firms see surge in holiday bookings as UK ‘could be Covid-free by summer’

Travel firms are urging the government to expand the number of countries on its green list for quarantine-free travel in summer. Just 12 destinations are on the list – and not all of them are accepting international visitors. EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has said that the lack of European destinations on the list is “not justified by the data or the science”, while British Airways boss Sean Doyle called the move “disappointing”. Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that the steps the government are taking to resume international travel are “necessarily cautious”. Among the countries it will be possible...
Lifestyleindustryglobalnews24.com

EUROPE IS CONFIDENT TO REOPEN TOURISM BY SUMMER

The European Union (EU) is expected to finish work on the COVID-19 pass that will allow tourists to travel easily this summer. The pass will allow only the tourists who have tested negative, recovered, or vaccinated from COVID-19 to cross the borders. The COVID-19 has impacted the tourism industry to...
Travelmetrocolumbiaceo.com

KAYAK's 2021 Travel Hacker Guide Reveals Emerging Hotspots for Summer Travel

Summer travel searches are heating up, with searches up as much as 70 percent month over month (as of the last seven days). As pent-up demand for travel takes flight, KAYAK is releasing its 'Return to Travel' Hacker Guide focused on where to go as restrictions ease. Whether you've been living the digital nomad lifestyle for the last year or it's your first trip since the pandemic started, KAYAK's 2021 Travel Hacker Guide aims to help you navigate where to go, what's open and how to craft that perfect out-of-office message for some much-needed time away.
TravelSilicon Republic

Airbnb bookings signal a travel rebound

With bookings up 50pc and revenue recovering, CEO Brian Chesky said travel’s rebound will be ’unlike anything we have seen before’. Airbnb is starting to see some green shoots in the travel industry as bookings rose more than 50pc in the last quarter. Announcing its latest quarterly earnings report, the...
TravelDaily Beast

Travel Baroque Europe with Citrus Trees

Imagine traveling Europe solely based off citrus trees. It's a novel approach (and certainly an aromatic one!), and while we're not sure the path that would lead you on today, 300 years ago it would have taken you into some of the most spectacular gardens and homes on the continent. That's why the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous travel-related coffee table books, is Taschen's J. C. Volkamer. The Book of Citrus Fruits.
Worldtheculturetrip.com

Reasons to Visit Madeira This Summer

Even though Portugal’s Madeira is known for its year-round warm temperatures, it’s still worth visiting the island during the summer, when you can make the most of its scenic beaches and relaxed holiday atmosphere. Located in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 900km (559mi) west from Morocco, Madeira boasts a diverse bioclimate...