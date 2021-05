For the second time this season, the White Sox have swept a doubleheader! With Carlos Rodon and Dylan Cease leading the show on the mound, the White Sox sent the Tigers packing to scores of 3-1 and 11-0. Leury Garcia was the hero in game one, pushing across a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth to put the Sox in the lead for good, while the entire offense backed an incredibly sharp Dylan Cease in game two. Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes both left the yard in game two, and Andrew Vaughn laced a couple doubles in an all-around great effort from the offense. With the two wins, the White Sox improved to 14-10 on the season.