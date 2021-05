ELGIN, S.C. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. In male-dominated fields such as the military, it is crucial that women have access to female mentorship so that they too can rise through the ranks, receive development opportunities, and go on to have successful, confident careers. In “Teach Encourage Empower Mentor (TEEM): Sisters in Arms: Standing Shoulder to Shoulder,” author and decorated U.S. Army veteran Yolanda J. Lomax provides a powerful leadership resource that teaches women in the Armed Forces how to build rapport and sisterhood with their fellow service members and advocate for and elevate each other as they grow professionally.