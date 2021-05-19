Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. British Airways Credit Card (Bonuses & More)

Barclays has updated the eligibility rules for credit card sign up bonuses. A sample of the new terms on the Wyndham Business card state (emphasis ours):. From time to time, we may offer bonuses of Points or other incentives to new Wyndham Rewards Earner Business primary cardmembers in connection with an application for a new card account. These bonuses and/or incentives are intended for applicants who are not and have not previously been Wyndham Rewards Earner Business primary cardmembers. You understand and agree that you may no longer be eligible for any bonuses and/or incentives in connection with a new Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card account after this Card Account is opened. If you receive a bonus or incentive for which you are not eligible due to your status as a current or former Wyndham Rewards Earner Business primary cardmember, we may revoke the bonus or incentive, or reduce your Points by the amount of the bonus or incentive, or charge your Card Account for the fair value of the bonus or incentive, in our sole discretion.