Help Buffalo Prep's Class of 2021 celebrate their achievements Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on 7ABC

By August Erbacher
WKBW-TV
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday evening, 7ABC is proud to help Buffalo Prep's 58 graduating scholars celebrate their achievements. Buffalo Prep is a local organization that helps talented students from underserved communities achieve in and out of the classroom. The organization provides students with programs aimed to help them break through socioeconomic barriers and excel in their respective high schools and in taking the next step into higher education.

